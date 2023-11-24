Baldur’s Gate 3 has proven to be an RPG that, even though you have played it for many hours, continues to surprise the fans who praise it. And recently, YouTuber DragonsDream demonstrated this, saying that there is a small mission in which you must find a new home for a stray cat, which some players have described as charming, also confirming that they had never seen it before.

According to Ted Litchfield of PC Gamer, who has dedicated more than 180 hours of exploration in Baldur’s Gate 3, he also never knew of the existence of this mission, since to find it, players must deliberately fail another mission at the beginning of the game, to unlock this moving quest in Act 3.

At the center of this quest is Derryth Bonecloak, a dwarven apothecary whose desire to adopt a cat depends on her marital status in Act 3. This condition can be met in three ways: refrain from completing the Underdark quest in Act 1 to locate her deranged husband, Baelen; finding Baelen but unintentionally causing her death; or successfully rescue him and administer the Noblestalk mushroom to restore her faculties. However, Baelen’s return to an abusive state leads Derryth to begin divorce proceedings.

And no matter how players choose to navigate this convoluted scenario, if Derryth finds herself single and uninterested in relationships in Act 3, they will have the opportunity to introduce her to one of two charming talking stray cats from the streets of Baldur’s Gate, to live with. a comfortable life under his care. DragonsDream illustrates the process with Malta, the noir-obsessed orange cat who has the habit of narrating his own life. Alternatively, players can give him Myshka, a cat who speaks his own special language and perceives the player character as his mother. Unfortunately, only one of these felines can find a permanent home at Bonecloak Apothecary.

This mission, which is not marked, encapsulates the distinctive style of Larian, the studio behind Baldur’s Gate 3 and that, if you are a lover of these pets, you will surely want to play in order to find a home for this cat friend.

