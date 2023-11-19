Twitch streamers generally undergo different challenges to generate interest and gain an audience, which also converts into income. And one of them is a Pokémon player, who faced a complicated challenge live, which he finally overcame successfully, but after almost two thousand attempts.

A challenge called “Kaizo IronMon”, which among some of its general rules is that all Pokémon, move sets and items are chosen randomly, the levels of trainers’ Pokémon and wild Pokémon are increased by 50 %, the starting Pokémon is chosen at random without looking at the available options, if a Pokémon faints it must be released or stored without exceptions. In addition, this challenging event has as tests that if all the Pokémon in the group faint, the race ends and the game must be restarted or that before the first battle, resetting is not allowed if you do not like the starting Pokémon.

Tests faced by streamer SmallAnt, who continued his journey in Pokémon Fire Red Version and Leaf Green Edition on Twitch, on November 15, resuming his work from his 1,701st attempt. At the beginning of the broadcast he expressed his excitement, telling the viewers, who were not yet aware that he was doing a challenge, that in this everything is “randomized” or at random. In addition, he told them that among some of the rules, as we mentioned, if his Pokémon fainted, he had to restart the game from the beginning.

During the seven-hour broadcast, it took an additional 85 attempts to complete the game under the special challenge rules. Thus, after a total of 1,786 attempts, he was finally crowned the new “League Champion.” In a post on his Twitter/X account, he wrote about it saying: “After 1786 attempts, I finally completed the ‘hardest’ Pokémon challenge. Kaizo IronMon is done.”

Originally created for Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen, the challenge can also be applied to other games, for which different programs are needed, according to a wikihow.com publication. Also, if you want to give it a try and try to comply, you can read all the instructions and rules at this github.com link.

