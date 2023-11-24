The challenge of the twin-cylinder bikes extends to the participation of Harley-Davidson, which sends its “Marcantonio” into the field. After successful tests at Baja, HD aligns itself with the start of Africa Eco Race

November 24, 2023

Oxford, UK, November 24th. There Challenge of the Bicylindricalsfar-sighted and reasoned vision of Africa Eco Racepicks up another gauntlet. Harley-Davidson and Joan Pedrero will be at the starton January 1st, of Africa Eco Race 2024. It is an important signal, which “tells” about the acceleration imparted to Rally-Raids by the twin-cylinder breakthrough.

After the success achieved at Baja Aragon, it is not strange that the American-Catalan duo presents itself at the start of such an important and demanding Rally, and it is a strong signal of theautorevolezza dal Rally di Schlesser regarding twin cylinders. It is no mystery, in fact, that the “Boss” of AER understood before the others that the advent of the new type of motorcycle would reopen the road of history, bringing back into competition those motorbikes that made the legend of racing in Africa. Naturally, intuition is not enough and so, before even launching the project, Jean-Louis and his son Anthony they have studied the matter in depth, developing a regulation that today actualizes a return that is very evocative and which unleashes a real fury of passion.

Joan Pedrero will use the HD Pan America™ 1250 at the Africa Eco RaceHarley-Davidson’s entry model into the “arena” of Adventure Motorcycles

Touring, in an adequate evolution of the Motorcycle taken to the Race Bassella Race and to Baja TT Dehesa Extremadurae victorious at Baja Spain. The choice of Joan Pedrero, a pilot with vast experience and former “water carrier” of Marc Coma’s victorious campaigns in the Dakar, is not accidental. The Catalan, in fact, not only has a very respectable CV (he also won a round of the World Rally-Raid Championship, the Sardegna Rally Race), but he has been a partner, ambassador and developer of Harley-Davidson since the advent of the Pan America 125. Last but not least, Pedreo actually has the physique du role for a powerful and imposing off-road motorcycle like the HD. We are in fact in the presence of a real one Muscle Team at the start of Africa Eco Race number 15.

© Africa Eco Race Images – Alessio Corradini – HD Europe