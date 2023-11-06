People who belong to the Afore regime, that is, who began to contribute to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) after 1997, They have lower salaries than those who started working earlier.

Specifically, the median salary of active workers belonging to the Afore generation is 2.4 minimum wages (497.86 pesos per day), while those who began contributing earlier have a median of 3.1 minimum wages (633.06 pesos per day), according to the Statistics of the Electronic Registry of Pension Plans 2023, updated in October of this year by the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar). After the 1997 reform, the pension system migrated to a defined contribution scheme, abandoning the pay-as-you-go form in which the contributions of active workers financed the payment of pensioners’ benefits, replacing it with one based on individual accounts, administered by private companies specialized in the management of retirement funds.

About, Consar indicates that there are two types of workers: those of the transition generation, which are employees registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) before 1997. and that, when the time comes for their retirement and if they meet the applicable requirements, they will be able to choose between the benefits granted by the repealed legislation of 1973 or that of 1997.

While at the Afore generation belongs workers whose registration with the IMSS corresponds to a date after July 1997therefore, when the time comes for their retirement, they will only be able to retire under the scheme of the new legislation.

According to the Commission, although the 1997 reform generated important advances in the field of pensions in Mexico, critical aspects were identified that required attention.

“Among these challenges were the country’s labor dynamics, insufficient contributions and the high costs of the system. For this reason, in 2020, significant reforms were promoted in the field of social security, designed to address these problems and strengthen the pension system.”

Among the modifications implemented, they included changes such as reducing the requirements for the number of weeks of contributions necessary to access a pension, which allowed a greater number of workers to have access to this benefit.

Gabriela’s balance drops four thousand pesos

Gabriela Díaz says that between July and September the total amount of her savings in the Afore decreased by four thousand pesos, despite the fact that the corresponding monthly contributions were recorded.

“I don’t really understand how it works, but since they send me the receipt every month, what I pay attention to is that the final balance goes up, which this year had gone like this, but in August it went down, and in September I already have four thousand pesos less than in July.”

Regarding his performances last year, he details that the worst occurred between January and June. “In six months I didn’t add anything. I even called my Afore, but they told me it was a matter of financial instability.”

Héctor Ramírez says that he recently changed Afore. “An advisor explained to me that what the Afores do is like a pyramid scheme, if you leave your money stagnant for a long time in the same company, that money remains static, without changes, and when you change that money it enters the tip of the pyramid, and it is the one they use to invest.”

For this reason, he says that In the last two months, the capital losses have not been reflected in your individual account.

Voice of the expert

Antonio Ruíz Porras, coordinator of the PhD in Economic Studies at CUCEA

Specialist answers questions

Antonio Ruíz Porras, coordinator of the Doctorate in Economic Studies at the University Center for Economic and Administrative Sciences (CUCEA), answers questions about the issue of disabilities in the Afore.

How to protect yourself from disabilities?

An Afore gives us a portfolio option, depending on our risk profile, we can change that.

If we tell the person in charge of the Afore that we want another portfolio that has fewer government bonds, the person in charge can change the portfolio, which is the type of financial increase where the savings are invested. But you have to be aware of how government bonds are used, because they are instruments that give small but safe interest, because other types of instruments have greater risks. To reduce the amount of government bonds, the portfolios will absorb more risk, we could have higher profits, but in bad seasons the losses could be even greater than with government bonds.

What other instruments are there?

In the Afores there is not much room to choose, government bonds, and company stocks; Basically those are the most important ones used to manage investments in Afores. There are other instruments that give greater opportunity for diversification. When choosing this type of portfolio you can choose stocks or government bonds, the exchange rate or derivatives.

If people are afraid of risk, it is better to invest in voluntary contributions in the Afore, or if they are not very afraid of losses, it is better to use other types of investment instruments. It is important to remember that this money must be money that is not essential to us, because if a problem eventually occurs, it will not generate a direct loss to our assets.

