Suara.com – Selebgram Regi Nazlah allegedly satirized Afifah Riyad, who uploaded her photo to Instagram Story and told what happened from the perspective of his ex-girlfriend’s wife.

At the beginning of the incident at a restaurant, Afifah Riyad found Regi Nazlah sitting at the table behind her alone.

Regi Nazlah’s post allegedly satirized Afifah Riyad (Instagram)

Then, Afifah Riyad photographed and uploaded a photo allegedly of Regi Nazlah which had been censored to Instagram Story.

“I’m really surprised, I came all the way to Bali, how could I meet this woman,” wrote Afifah Riyad, who admitted that she immediately moved tables.

Then, Afifah Riyad shared another photo of Regi Nazlah when they met again on the plane.

“One plane. Earlier the woman looked at me for a long time. She kept laughing while sticking her tongue out. I didn’t understand what she meant,” added Afifah Riyad.

Three hours after Afifah Riyad shared an Instagram Story, Regi Nazlah suddenly mentioned the legal issue of posting someone’s photo on social media without permission.

Regi Nazlah is suspected of following Afifah Riyad to Bali (Instagram)

“Everyone has the right to privacy, unless they share it themselves on social media. So, you have no right to share other people’s photos on social media without their permission,” said Regi Nazlah on Thursday (3/11/2-2023).

Then Regi Nazlah showed the contents of Article 12 of the Copyright Law, which prohibits the distribution of photos without permission.

“If you take a photo of someone without their permission, you can be subject to a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. If you add to this, sharing it on social media without permission can result in an additional sentence of 2 years in prison with a fine of IDR 150 million,” said Regi Nazlah.

Regi Nazlah and Afifah Riyad’s problems are quite long. Starting from innuendo to an attack at a restaurant. As a victim, Afifah Riyad reported Regi Nazlah to Polda Metro Jaya alleging abuse.