“The story was born thanks to my wife, who saw a Reel on Instagram created by Carolina Marconi, which invited people to sign up for this call. So she asked me to write our story. At first I was hesitant, partly because confidentiality, partly because I thought that with all the stories that would arrive from all over Italy we didn’t have much hope. On the contrary, however, the writing phase was very spontaneous. I wrote it in a short time because I told exactly the story of our experience. I think it can be a message, also for other people, on how the story of the mother’s illness can be told to a very young child.” Thus Luca Locatelli, father of Tommaso, protagonist of ‘Soldatini’, the winning story of the VI edition of #afiancodelcoraggio, a literary prize promoted by Roche which gives voice to the stories of illness narrated from the perspective of male caregivers, speaking last night in Rome, at awards event, during which the short film of the same name, inspired by the winning story, was also presented as a preview and will be broadcast on the television and cinema circuits that are partners of the initiative.

Locatelli underlines the importance of communication and sharing within the family, especially in such delicate contexts. “Two evenings before my wife’s first chemo – says the man – we called our son to explain to him what we would be facing and this sharing was very important as he was a great support for us along the way”. Of course “as much as possible for a small child. However – concludes Locatelli – it can be an example of how to give lightness to a child on what is instead a very hard path”.