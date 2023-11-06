Opium production dropped by 95% in Afghanistan: UN survey

In Afghanistan, the cultivation of opium poppy has fallen by 95%, as reported by a recent United Nations report. The ban was introduced by the Taliban in April 2022 and has had a significant impact on the poppy industry. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Prevention (UNODC) conducted an analysis that highlighted a drastic reduction in the area under cultivation, from 233,000 hectares in 2022 to just 10,800 this year. This led to a considerable decrease in opium production, which dropped from 6,200 tonnes to just 333 tonnes.

A direct effect of this reduction was a notable decline in the production of exportable heroin, which went from 350-580 tons the previous year to only 24-38 tons. This represented a major blow to a sector that, last year, made up almost a third (29%) of the overall value of agricultural production in Afghanistan, making the country the world’s largest poppy producer.

UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly highlighted the urgent need to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan in order to mitigate the impact of income loss and save lives. This need has been amplified by the fact that Afghanistan is facing the third consecutive year of drought: “For all the other crops (like) cotton, wheat, (farmers) need a lot more water.”

Furthermore, many farmers found themselves unprepared for the sudden ban on poppy cultivation and did not have time to switch to more profitable alternative crops, such as pistachios, almonds or pomegranates, which require both investment and several years before generating profits. Poppy cultivation has declined across the country, and the ban has been extended to 24 of the 44 provinces.

It is important to note that the southern province of Kandahar, a traditional stronghold of the Taliban, remained the main location of poppy production, contributing 33% of total production, according to the UNODC.

The ban on poppy cultivation has led to an increase in wheat production, but this crop alone is not enough to effectively address food insecurity in Afghanistan. Additionally, there is concern that the decline in opium production could push a increased production and consumption of synthetic drugssuch as methamphetamine, which is currently experiencing an explosion in Afghanistan, where the rate of drug addiction is very high, according to the UNODC.

The Narcotics Department of the Afghan Interior Ministry partially acknowledged the accuracy of UNODC’s assessments of the extent of poppy cultivation, but expressed disappointment that some sections of the agency’s report, particularly those relating to poppy production of opium and socio-economic data, have not been supported by field investigations.

It should be noted that the Taliban had previously banned poppy cultivation in 2000, shortly before being overthrown by the international coalition in response to the attacks of September 11, 2001. During their twenty-year conflict against foreign forces, the Taliban had imposed heavy taxes on poppy growers in the regions under their control, making poppy a significant source of income for their regime.

