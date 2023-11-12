Let’s get to know the present and above all the future of VMoto which at EICMA presented the new CPX Explorer but above all the aerodynamic APD concept developed with Pininfarina

November 12, 2023

VMoto it is a brand that is increasingly present not only at the Milanese exhibition but also on our streets. Its electric scooters are seen more and more often and the credit is certainly due to a combination of pleasant and sometimes even refined aesthetics and good performance at the right price. We talk about it with Graziano Milone, president of VMotoas we take a look at the company’s present and future by moving on from CPX which recently conquered the Guinness World Record for kilometers traveled in 24 hours in new condition CPX Explorer to conclude on the concept APD which anticipates what we will see next year. It is a more important scooter in terms of size and power than what VMoto has proposed so far but above all it is a project that explores not only the technical potential of electric propulsion but also that of aerodynamics. The design is the result of a collaboration with Pininfarina which developed these shapes in the wind tunnel to offer the scooter maximum aerodynamic efficiency. This translates into less air resistance and therefore greater performance, but also into better cooling of the batteries because the fresh air is pushed towards the precious Lithium Ion pack. To see it in its definitive form we just have to wait for the next EICMA.