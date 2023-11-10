The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has revealed how Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children inspired her when making the film.

Nia DaCosta has revealed her deep appreciation for an animated gem that, despite initial criticism, has gained new cult status: Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children (2005). In fact, she helped her explain what she wanted to do with The Marvels to the directors of the film studio.

Award-winning director Nora Ephron openly admitted in an interview with IGN that she referenced several scenes from Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children during her pitch meeting for The Marvels. She highlighted the incredible visual quality, action sequences and emotional depth of the animated film based on the popular video game.

These are his words.

“One of my references when I was pitching for The Marvels was from Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. A couple of scenes from that because it’s just an amazing, amazing movie, and it has really cool fight scenes and a really cool ending sequence with the main character. The character is thrown into the sky by all the other characters.”

“I didn’t really want The Marvels to feel like a video game in the sense that you think, when you think of a video game, it’s more linear, but obviously they’re so cinematically good. Think scenes from The Last of Us or scenes from Horizon Zero Daen, but it’s a very different style. So for me, it was the best kinds of games, the best kinds of stories out there, that’s what inspires me to play and inspires people to watch movies like this.” DaCosta shared.

Fuente IGN.

What is Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children about?

Final Fantasy VII – Advent Children

The film takes place two years after the events of the original game. The plot centers on Cloud Strife, who now lives in the city of Edge with Tifa, taking care of two children, Denzel and Marlene. The story takes place in a world affected by a mysterious disease called Geostigma, which affects many people.

The plot begins when Cloud is contacted by Rufus Shinra, the former president of the Shinra Company, who reveals that he is alive and asks for Cloud’s help to stop Kadaj, Loz and Yazoo. These three individuals seek to resurrect Sephiroth using the remains of the villainous Jenova.

Although Cloud initially refuses to get involved, the situation changes when Kadaj’s henchmen kidnap Marlene and recruit Geostigma-infected children, including Denzel. Cloud is forced to confront them and deal with the threat of Sephiroth’s resurrection.

The plot thickens with the revelation that Rufus possesses Jenova’s remains and the appearance of monsters, including Bahamut SIN, terrorizing the city. Cloud, with the help of his former companions, faces these threats.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children culminates in an epic battle between Cloud and Kadaj, who ultimately transforms into Sephiroth. After an intense fight, Cloud manages to defeat Sephiroth with his special ability, Omnislash Ver. 5.

The story concludes with the healing of the land affected by Geostigma, symbolized by a healing rain. Cloud has visions of his deceased friends, Aerith and Zack, but eventually wakes up in the church, surrounded by friends and feeling renewed. The film closes with the image of Aerith and Zack leaving the church, transmitting a message of hope and unity.

Do you like the movie Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.