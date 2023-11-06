What is the black box, also known as black box, and how does it work? And what are the pros and cons regarding its use for insurance purposes? Studio Meneghetti explains it to us

November 6, 2023

The idea was born from the investigative needs of an Australian chemist, Davis Warren, in 1953, following an investigative study to understand the causes of an accident on a Comet, a commercial aircraft. Basically, the proposal was to record the voices and activities of the pilots with a device that would not be destroyed in the event of an accident, but the Australian Air Force rejected the project. Later, in 1958, the British appreciated the idea and provided Warren with the means for industrial-scale production.

In the case of a black box for the car, it is therefore an electronic device connected to the motorbike or car, often provided by the insurance companycapable of communicating a significant amount of data (speed, acceleration and deceleration as well as all movements) and information on the use and position of a vehicle, which will then be processed in the event of an accident, theft or possible rescue.

First of all, the data available to the vehicle’s insurer helps to establish, as mentioned, its movements and reconstruct the dynamics of an accident, in order to detect or exclude the responsibilities of those driving the vehicle equipped with it.

The information transmitted by the black box is also useful to detect the driver’s driving style (accelerations, braking, average speed), the kilometers travelled, the usual roads (urban, extra-urban or motorways), the time of greatest use (day or night) and therefore also the policyholder’s exposure to risk.

The device is already incorporated into several cars in production from 2022 onwards.

Insurance companies offer this service in exchange for a discount on RCA and define the many advantages of having a black box on board such as:

1. The fact that the black box is equipped with an integrated GPS detector allows it to communicate the position of the motorbike or car, especially useful in the event of theft.

2. It is equipped with a GSM module for the purpose of transmitting the data processed by the microprocessor contained therein to the operations centre.

3. Localization also allows immediate assistance which, in the event of an accident, is activated automatically.

4. Reconstruction of the dynamics of the accident.

5. Automatic alarm in case of vehicle lifting and vehicle ignition block.

There is also an obligation to represent other advantages or disadvantages of having a black box on board, in fact in addition to what has already been said in the previous points it can certainly be said that:

1. The black box records the driver’s driving behavior and behavior.

2. Record the intensity of the so-called CRASH or the presumed collision of the vehicle.

3. The data relating to the so-called CRASH will be used to understand the real intensity of the damage to the vehicle, or if compatible with the extent of the request for compensation for damage to the vehicle, of the injuries requested by the owner and occupants of the same

4. Detects whether the accident actually occurred, on what date, at what time, the area, the street, the number and whether it was moving.

5. In addition to the intensity, it also records the point of impact of the vehicle, for example whether it was front, side or rear.

6. Using an accelerometer, it detects whether the vehicle was on, off, running and at what speed it was at the moment preceding and in which the accident occurs.

7. Detects movements while respecting privacy, since the use of data is limited to those strictly necessary and delegated to the service at the time of signing the insurance contract.

8. Detects any traffic violations.

9. Analyze if there have been two CRASHes a few days apart, in which case there may have been an overlap of damage. Or if a strong CRASH is not reported at the time and subsequently reported on another date and another location it is reported to the anti-fraud section to assess whether an attempted scam is underway.

10. Examine the data received in order to compensate for damages or to partially or totally contest the requests, even in the presence of evidence such as the intervention of the police authorities to detect an accident.

The above, to say that all this data examined by the expert and the liquidator in charge, will help to convince them of the genuineness of the damages requested, in order to facilitate or contest its liquidation both out of court and in court.

Furthermore, the data collected are compared with the declarations of the insured, which if deemed dubious, the Insurance Group will submit to its own anti-fraud section, which will evaluate everything and decide on the possible settlement of the damage or on the possibility of proceeding in the appropriate offices , including penalties.

Unfortunately, to date some particularly relevant issues have not been established, such as who should certify the 99% reliability of the data collected and their incontrovertibility. There is a preference for a super partes body which does not exist today, and we also rely only on the manufacturer of the black box.

As for privacy, the European Commission and the American legislator are going in the same direction: that the device keeps in memory only a few seconds before the accident occursbut which may be of little relevance to correctly understanding the right responsibilities.

Meneghetti Law Firm Rome