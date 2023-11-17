Every decision counts in Baldur’s Gate III, even if it’s for a good cause. Not sure whether to recruit Yenna for your camp? Here we leave you with the pros and cons of making this decision.

It’s always a good time to go back to Baldur’s Gate 3one of the best games of 2023, which has up to eight nominations (including the Best Game of the Year category) ahead of The Game Awards 2023.

Available since August on PC, and since September on PS5, Larian Studios’ RPG is a bottomless pit, provided with exploration, tons of turn-based combat, deep dialogues… and many possible ramifications.

Decision making is vital in Baldur’s Gate 3. No matter how minor a choice may seem, it will have consequences later on in the plot. And be careful, because sometimes they are very tragic events.

A good example is the decision of whether or not to welcome Yenna into our camp. In this guide we explain what advantages and disadvantages come with making this decision in Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian’s RPG that will soon arrive on Xbox Series X|S.

Whether or not to welcome Yenna into the camp

In Baldur’s Gate 3 we can recruit different characters, who will stay in the camp until further notice. It is the case of Yenna, a red-haired girl which we will find in act 3 of the story.

The first time we meet her, she will tell us that she is waiting for her mother. Initially, she will return 10 days later, because she is searching for herbs in the forest.

Shortly after, we will meet Yenna again. If we treat her well (according to the conversations in the game), she will tell us that she believes that her mother has died, and He will ask us if he can stay at our camp.

You can make the decision you want, but be clear that both will have their consequencemore or less tragic.

If you decide to welcome Yenna to the camp, she will cook for us and we can enjoy their delicious dishes. In addition, he has a very friendly cat called Grubwhich we can caress whenever we want.

Are they all advantages? No, absolutely. For a start, Astarion will be againstalthough it is true that it is not an obstacle to getting along with him, or even having a romance with this character.

The problem comes later in Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3. If Yenna is in your camp, the fearsome Orin the Red will make you suspect her, to later kidnap her.

Unfortunately, if this happens, Grub (his kitten) will be killed by Orinand you will have to kill Gortash (as blackmail) If you don’t want him to kill Yenna.

If you want to save Grub’s life (and Yenna’s, of course), you’ll have to make sure Orin is dead when Yenna and her pet arrive at camp. Otherwise, it is impossible to avoid this tragic event.

If you do not admit Yenna to your camp, you will avoid seeing her possible death (and that of the kitten), but you will not enjoy her company, nor the advantages that this character offers.

Plus, you’ll deal with the guilt of having left an orphan without shelter. It is in your hand, but be clear that any decision will have its consequences in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate III is available digitally for PS5 and PC (GOG/Steam). The Xbox version will arrive in December (date to be confirmed)and Larian has already announced an uncensored physical collector’s edition (the Japanese PS5 edition comes censored).

