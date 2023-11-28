The controversial host and YouTuber from Monterrey, Adrián Marcelo, spoke in an interview with Yordi Rosado for his YouTube channel. There he revealed that a maid had abused him when he was a child, an episode in his life that he classified as a “sexual awakening.”

In the interview available on Yordi Rosado’s YouTube channel, Adrián Marcelo shared details about his family. He said that he has three brothers and described his parents as hard-working people who gave him a life of privileges. The comedian also recalled that as a child and teenager he loved novels and named a couple of the sequences performed by Thalía, although he admitted that Rubí had been one of his favorites and he even stayed home on Fridays to enjoy the chapters. .

The driver, who has been immersed in various controversies throughout his career, spoke for Yordi’s YouTube channel about an episode in his childhood. that, although it did not leave him “traumatized”, According to what he himself indicated, it did involve a “sexual awakening.”

Adrián Marcelo reveals that he experienced abuse in his childhood

The driver said that, since his parents were absent due to their work, they decided to hire a domestic worker, whom he identified as Elvia, and who said, sometimes he told them stories not suitable for minors that even fell into the vulgar. “We had a domestic worker, who was the son of her mother, it’s difficult, you can say. She talks about abuse, she psychologically abused the four of us.”

The driver recalled that at that time they must have been between 6 and 9 years old, “they left and left us with Elvia, this girl’s name, who at first told us stories that were not appropriate, scary, but with a kind of vulgarity and obscenity. I’m also not going to lie to you, it was my sexual awakening, I didn’t have sex.“. Adrián Marcelo narrated that he remembers himself in a chair above Elvia, “well doing what the morros call the faje, right? So, I don’t remember having these types of encounters with her when I was a child. “My sexuality wasn’t even awake.”

The YouTuber assured that he has verbalized this situation with friends, that although it did not cause trauma, he does have memories of “these images of this awakening.” hormonal/sexual with a domestic worker” who ended up stealing some valuables from his mother.

In addition to this type of encounters, Adrián Marcelo said that the employee hit them with a spatula if they did not obey her when she turned them towards the wall, so his brother decided to reveal himself and told his parents the situation.. “It was Pedro and the Wolf, we were such bastards that they didn’t believe us that they had this type of very abusive, abusive behavior.”

