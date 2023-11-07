Once again, we get fascinating fan-art that imagines the Pokémon in human form. It is undoubtedly very curious.

Mudkip is a Water-type mon introduced in the third generation, This has two later stages, Marshtomp and Swampert, and together they form the evolutionary line of Water-type initials of this generation. In addition, the presence of a Mega Evolution in this Pokémon species should be highlighted, focused on its final form, Swampert. For these and other reasons they are some of the most beloved of this generation.

In this case, Reddit user endifi has shown what Mudkip could look like if it were a human. It is not the first time that we see fan-arts of this style where the appearance and characteristics of the Pokémon are mixed with the human form, despite the fact that nothing similar has occurred in the titles or the anime except for exceptions such as the fusion between Nihilego and Samina in Sun and Moon.

In the image you can see a human in the shape of a girl who is undoubtedly adorable. It also features the body shape and color palette characteristic of the Water-type Pokémon. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

258 Mudkip – 260 Mega Swampert (OC) Mudkip was my first starter ever! I will always cherish that.

byu/endifi inpokemon

