If you’re looking for the perfect Chainsaw Man cosplay, this fan makes it easy for you with an amazing real chainsaw in the shape of Pochita.

In the world of cosplay we have found a multitude of artists who have left us speechless with the amazing and faithful recreations they have made of their cosplay characters. anime favourites.

When it seemed that we couldn’t be more impressed, this fan appears and makes the ideal accessory for anyone who wants to cosplay Chainsaw Man, one of the series of the most popular anime out there right now and that you can enjoy in the Crunchyroll catalog.

Through his YouTube account, Jarius of All has shared his great creation, neither more nor less than a real chainsaw in the shape of Pochita, the adorable chainsaw dog who accompanies Denji at the beginning of the series and later fuses with him. You can see the result below.

What Chainsaw Man is about, the trendy anime available on Crunchyroll

Based on the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the series follows the story of Worthya young man who, after the death of his father, inherits an exorbitant debt that he tries to pay as best he can, to the point of being forced to sell part of his organs to do so.

With the help of his pet demon, the chainsaw dog named Pochita, Denji works exterminating demons in order to pay off everything he owes his creditors. However, his unhappy life takes a turn when one day his bosses decide to make a pact with a demon to deliver the corpses of demon hunters and seriously injure the young man.

But at the last moment In practice saves his friend’s life by fusing his body with his, which causes Denji to not only regain his entire body, but also becomes a half-demon using Pochita’s chainsaw powerwhich he uses to kill his creditors and thus get rid of the debt once and for all.

After this, Makima, an attractive young woman who acts as an official demon hunter and decides to take in the young man as his personal pet to help him put an end to the threats while keeping a close eye on Denji not being a danger himself.

What do you think of the real chainsaw in the form of Pochita? If it doesn’t convince you as an accessory for your cosplay anime you can always resort to the peculiar Lowcost Cosplay method to recreate the dog.