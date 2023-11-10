Adobe already offers the possibility of creating images by AI on its Adobe Stock platform. This is a positive thing, however, The problem comes when this function has been used to represent the fictitious conflict between Israel and Hamas, also being presented as real in the media.. This fact was first reported by Crikey, an Australian media outlet.

For context, last year Adobe opened its doors to artists using machine learning tools to produce realistic images of people. This provides creators with the opportunity to earn some money every time their images are registered and downloaded.

However, this freedom has also led to the creation of fictional images that represent the current cruel conflict. Although these are marked as “AI generated” in the Adobe Stock library, the tag is often omitted when downloading and using them elsewhere, including in media articles.

For example, an image titled “AI-generated Israel-Hamas conflict,” showing plumes of smoke rising from buildings, has been used in numerous articles online as if it were a real image.

Adobe Stock

Adobe responds to criticism, but is it really their fault? It seems not

“Adobe Stock is a marketplace that requires all generative AI content to be labeled as such when submitted for licensing. These specific images were labeled as generative AI when submitted and made available for licensing in accordance with these requirements. We believe it is important for customers to know which Adobe Stock images were created using generative artificial intelligence tools,” the company explains to a media outlet.

Experts have already warned on many occasions about the potential of AI to spread false information, and as the production of this type of content increases, the task of seeing what is real and what is not is becoming more complex.

At the other extreme of those media that make use of these false images and deceive the population, many teams are working on approaches like watermarking AI-generated contentwith the aim of helping users differentiate between real and fake.

In response to this problem, the Content Authenticity Initiative has been created, involving technology and media organizations such as Adobe, Microsoft, the BBC and the New York Times. Looking for implement and support Content Credentials, which use metadata to identify the source of an image, whether generated by a human or AI.

There is no doubt that Adobe has little to do with this whole issue. Although it has established clear labels of “AI generated”, the omission of this information when using these images in media undoubtedly creates great confusion. The media plays a key role in verifying and authenticating the information they share and it seems that some are skipping that step.