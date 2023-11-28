When Adobe announced the purchase of Figma for $20 billion in September of last year, it knew that, as is usual in this type of operation, it would be subject to approval from different regulators. Even more so if we take into account that Figma had been classified as the most important design startup in the world by Forbes and, as if this were not enough, it was a rival to the Photoshop firm.

Months have passed and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) as well as the European Commission (EC) have issued their preliminary conclusions. Both entities, although they have slightly different approaches, agree that Adobe’s acquisition of Figma may harm competition. Let’s see what implications this scenario has and how it could impact the agreement.

The CMA’s position

The CMA assures that the agreement, as it currently stands, will limit competition in the product design, image editing and digital illustration markets. this preliminary conclusion It follows several observations that have emerged from an investigation conducted by an independent group. For example, it is noted that Figma, today, is the competition of Photoshop and Illustrator.

If the web application becomes part of Adobe, the aforementioned applications will no longer have to deal with one of their main competitors. This point, precisely, is what seems to be directly related to the following: the reduction of innovation and the development of new competitive products. The group believes that if the agreement did not exist, Figma could continue to strive to create new creative tools.

The CMA is particularly interested in this operation since, according to its calculations, Figma is present in 80% of the British professional product design market. Now, as part of the scrutiny process and before issuing a final conclusion, the body has proposed a series of changes that could allow the agreement to move forward. One of them is to avoid Adobe’s total purchase of the company.

The possibility is also contemplated that the Californian firm may carry out divestments in the markets with “overlapping operations” that could reduce competition. There are several markets on the map here, although the CMA appears to be focusing on solutions that target all-in-one design, vector editing and raster editing. We have to wait to find out which products could be affected by this alternative, if it is considered.

At the position from the EC

The European Commission, for its part, issued its preliminary conclusion a week ago, but we believe it is important to also include it in this article. For the EC, “the operation can significantly reduce competition in world markets.” In this sense, he points out two important axes as those affected. On the one hand, interactive product design tools, where they understand that Figma is a leader and Adobe is an important competitor.





“The transaction is likely to create a dominant player by combining these market positions,” they explain. They also add that such an operation will cause Adobe to stop offering Adobe XD, a design application that essentially targets the same audience as Figma, as well as any other type of successor. Here it is worth noting that although the agreement is not finalized, Adobe has already decided to discontinue Adobe XD.

On the other hand, like the CMA, they point towards vector and raster editing tools. For the EC, the absence of the agreement between Adobe and Figma could translate into an effort by the latter to enter the markets currently dominated by Photoshop e Illustrator. And of course, since this agreement exists, this possibility is diluted, which translates into a decrease in competition for the San José company.

And now, how does the story continue?

Both the CMA and the EC, each in turn, will be receiving comments from the parties and will consider changes to the agreement to address their concerns (if any). The CMA will issue its final conclusion on February 25, while the EC will do the same a few days before, on February 5. But these are not the only regulatory challenges facing the operation: The United States Department of Justice, according to Bloomberg, is preparing its own observations on the agreement.

What is happening reminds us of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. The Redmond giant did not manage to close the operation within the initially agreed times and was forced to make several concessions, including the sale of cloud gaming rights from Activision Blizzard to Ubisoft. It does not mean that Adobe faces a situation with similar characteristics, but several specialists agree that regulators are taking a firmer stance against purchases and mergers.

Images: Adobe | figma

