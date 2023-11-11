Suara.com – England U-17 national team player Jayden Meghoma admitted he was enthusiastic about the first match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

The Young Lions will start their match in Group C by facing the New Caledonia U-17 national team which will take place at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta, Saturday (11/11) at 16.00 WIB.

England U-17 national team player Jayden Meghoma during training ahead of facing the New Caledonia national team on Field A, Gelora Bung Karno Stadium Complex, Jakarta, Friday (10/11/2023). (ANTARA/FAJAR SATRIYO)

“Obviously, this is our first match to play in the World Cup and I think we are all preparing well, we are ready to play well tomorrow,” said Jayden Meghoma to ANTARA in Jakarta, Friday (10/11/2023).

The left-back who comes from the Southampton academy considers that New Caledonia is a difficult opponent, however Jayden said his team will play according to the strategy implemented during training.

“I think they (New Caledonia) will be a difficult opponent. We have never faced New Caledonia before, so I think this will be a very testing match for us and we just have to play focused and adapt the same strategy used in training, Jayden said.

Jayden, who has made 12 appearances and was part of the England national team when they finished fifth in the 2023 U-17 European Cup, is optimistic that his team will be able to pick up the full three points when they face New Caledonia.

The team coached by Ryan Garry is in one of the competitive groups. Apart from facing New Caledonia, The Young Lions will face defending national champion Brazil and one of the strongest teams from Asia, Iran.