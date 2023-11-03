The U.S. Senate has approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Admiral Lisa Franchetti to be chief of naval operations for the U.S. Navy. She is the first woman to hold this role and also the first woman to be part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the body made up of the highest military leaders of the United States Department of Defense. Franchetti has 38 years of service and has held several positions within the Navy, including director of U.S. Naval Forces in South Korea.

His nomination was approved by 95 senators, while Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville was the only one opposed. Over the past nine months, the Republican Party, led by Tuberville, had blocked the Democratic-majority Senate from confirming the appointments and promotions of about 400 military personnel, which needed the approval of three-fifths of the Senate to pass. With this blockade, Tuberville and the Republican Party were protesting the Defense Department’s decision to cover the travel expenses and leave of its female employees who must move states to have an abortion following the overturning of the ruling legalizing abortion. at the federal level by the Supreme Court.

This week, however, Republican senators decided to give priority to nominations and elected the first 61 candidates, explaining that this situation was putting the national security of the United States at risk during the war in Ukraine and that between Israel and Hamas. Alaska Republican Senator Dan Sullivan criticized Tuberville, saying that “the careers of U.S. troops are being punished for a political dispute they have nothing to do with and have no power to resolve.”