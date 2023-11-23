Suara.com – The General Election Commission (KPU) received a warning from the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) because no representatives of this institution were present at the hearing to investigate administrative election violations regarding women’s representation.

The warning was conveyed by Bawaslu member Puadi, who also acted as chairman of the panel of judges in the trial.

He said that the absence of KPU members as reported parties was a note for the assembly.

Even so, based on information from the attorney, KPU members are currently in Jakarta, but have organizational duties and activities.

“The trial is very important, the principal and representatives must be present, even though they have been authorized. However, this is justification, the panel noted,” he said as quoted by Antara, Thursday (23/11/2023).

Meanwhile, lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Indonesia (FHUI) Titi Anggraini and reporter, regretted the absence of KPU members at the trial.

Moreover, according to him, the reported party had not attended court twice.

“So, with the facts of this trial, the public can judge that there was actually no good faith on the part of the respondent to uphold affirmative action as a democratic agenda in holding our elections,” he said.

Previously, Bawaslu held a hearing to examine administrative election violations with a reading agenda by representatives of the Coalition of Communities Concerned with Women’s Representation, and a response from the Indonesian KPU as the reported party on Tuesday (21/11/2023).

However, the agenda was postponed until Thursday afternoon.

Apart from that, Secretary General of the Indonesian Women’s Coalition, Mikewati Vera Tangka, said that the KPU had committed an administrative violation after determining a permanent list of candidates (DCT) that did not meet the requirements for the 30 percent women’s representation quota.

He considered that the DCT determination was not in accordance with the provisions of Article 245 of Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning General Elections in conjunction with Article 8 paragraph (1) letter c of KPU Regulation Number 10 of 2023 jo. Supreme Court Decision Number 24/P/HUM/2023. (Between)