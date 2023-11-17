Yacine is back at the back, two of the new summer signings are struggling, Pobega and Kjaer play less than last year: a journey through the resources that Milan still do not fully exploit

Yacine Adli’s last public appearance was last Saturday when he got up from the bench to participate in the celebration of Giroud, author of the goal of the Rossoneri’s illusion. Yacine confirmed once again that he lives the team’s events with great passion: there was a time when he was not just one of the references in the locker room, but rather the lighthouse of the midfield. The fairy tale that saw him as the protagonist, overcoming all obstacles and finally winning a starting shirt has returned to the initial chapters. A bit like Luka Romero and Marco Pellegrino: they didn’t follow up on the beginning of their AC Milan story. They are three of the forgotten Rossoneri (not that Kjaer and Pobega played more), certainly the ones who will have to work hard to leave a trace of themselves.