Suara.com – The coach of the Indonesian U-17 National Team, Bima Sakti, indicated that he would rotate his squad when facing Panama on the second matchday of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Monday (13/11/2023).

Bima Sakti said that the plan to change the composition of Garuda Asia players is very dependent on the situation and condition of the players who previously appeared physically weak when holding Ecuador 1-1, Friday (10/11/2023).

The Indonesia U-17 vs Panama National Team duel is presented at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Monday (13/11/2023) at 19.00 WIB. The Garuda Asia squad is aiming for victory in order to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the round of 16.

However, Bima also had to think about a suitable strategy to serve Panama. According to his observations, there may be slight changes from the starting match against Ecuador.

“There is a possibility of rotation, but not much. There may be a number of positions that we have to change,” said Bima Sakti in a statement to media crew.

Indonesian U-17 National Team wing defender, Welber Jardim (second from right) tries to block the Ecuador U-17 players on the first matchday of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Surabaya, Friday (10/11/ 2023). (Doc. LOC WCU17BRY/LOC WCU17/NFL)

The Indonesian U-17 national team has high confidence going into this match after Iqbal Gwijangge and his friends were able to hold Ecuador to a 1-1 draw.

It is known that Ecuador is not a random opponent. They come to the 2023 U-17 World Cup with runner-up status in the U-17 South American Cup behind Brazil, the defending champion of this major event.

On the other hand, Panama is under great pressure after drawing against Morocco with a score of 0-2 on its first matchday.

Seeing Panama’s game when they were beaten by Morocco, the Indonesian U-17 national team was considered to have a chance to win, especially appearing in front of their own supporters.

Bima hopes that the Red and White team can play according to what they do in training. That way, three points might be achieved.

“Hopefully the players can implement according to the game plan,” concluded Bima Sakti, who was once a player for the Indonesian National Team.