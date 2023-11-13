Thanks to this Amazon offer you can get the CORSAIR M65 RGB ELITE at a knockdown price.

The CORSAIR M65 RGB ELITE has an adjustable weight system that allows you to adjust the center of gravity

Join the conversation

CORSAIR has some of the best mice on the market, for example, the CORSAIR DARKSTAR, but today all the spotlight goes to the CORSAIR M65 RGB ELITE. This mid-range mouse has a 29% discount on Amazon and is available for 20 euros less than the recommended price. By the way, it is a bestseller. It has more than 8,200 reviews and an average rating of 4.2 stars out of 5. Therefore, it is a mouse that is worth it.

The CORSAIR M65 RGB ELITE has a recommended price of 69.99 euros on the CORSAIR website, but you can get it for only 49.99 euros on Amazon. It is not the historical minimum price, but almost. Right now there are units available, but this can change at any time as it is an irresistible offer. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that we are talking about a wired mouse.

CORSAIR M65 RGB ELITE

Save 20 euros by buying the CORSAIR M65 RGB ELITE on Amazon

This mouse is valid for all types of games. It has a high-precision optical sensor with real 18,000 dpi, a sniper button on the left side, 8 programmable buttons with a lifespan of more than 50 million clicks, dynamic RGB lighting, a Premium anodized aluminum frame and an adjustable weight system. Regarding the latter, its weight can be reduced to 97 grams.

Before we have commented that it is a mouse valid for all types of genres. Well, here we have to make a point. Where it stands out the most is in FPS and Battle Royale. Its sensor, which is very precise, the sniper button that is in a very comfortable position, and also that it is possible to reduce its weight has a lot to do with it. As you can see, CORSAIR has thought of everything. As for the grip, it is more designed for those players who have a claw grip.

CORSAIR M65 RGB ELITE

In conclusion, if you are looking for a wired mouse that is very precise, customizable and cheap, here is one that is very complete. We could say that it is one of the gaming mice that you can buy right now for less than 50 euros. There are cheaper ones, but most are not as complete or from such a well-known brand. It must be taken into account that CORSAIR is usually synonymous with quality, and this is something that is true in the CORSAIR M65 RGB ELITE.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.