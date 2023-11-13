The Kazakhs are third in the group, but in the next two matches they will play against San Marino and – above all – Slovenia, in the direct clash in the last match. They can qualify directly: “My philosophy is inspired by Italy”

Such a people cannot be harnessed. History says it, the name reiterates it: “Kazakh” stands for free, independent, nomadic. Kazakhstan is all here, a country with glacier peaks, deserts and large lakes. A people who have been traveling for years, as if driven by the famous “North wind” of Chocolat, the film with Juliette Binoche centered on the search for tranquility through restlessness. A key to understanding the country.