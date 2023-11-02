One of the suits that Miles Morales wears in Spider-Man 2 is being sold by Adidas in the real world, to the chagrin of many users…

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5 has already been released and Insomniac throw the sequel of Marvel’s Spider-Man released on PS4, PC and Steam Deck. But the best is Adidaswhich sells a Miles Morales costume in reality.

The well-known clothing brand is associated with the PlayStation Studios Developer to market the Evolved Suit that has been so little liked by users.

Miles y Peter Parker They have enough suits to start their own business, but this one in particular is already considered one of the one of the worst aspects for superhero.

Adidas announced this collaboration in October, but then only Peter’s symbiote suit. Now things have evolved and the manufacturer sells tops, leggings and sneakers inspired by this unpopular outfit.

This suit is unlocked near the end of the game and dresses Miles in a… different look. He modifies the original black and red spandex with sky blue markings and an open mask that reveals his initial locks.

The consensus of the most fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It’s just that this new original suit is not his best look and there are other much better options.

Sony may have included this promotion

And as Kotaku says, it’s not cheap because the top and leggings cost $50 each. The “soft and comfortable” sneakers cost a whopping $230.

“I was previously in the ‘it’s not that bad’ camp, but yeah, damn, what a product ad,” said one user on the r/Spiderman subreddit. “I thought it was just the shoes, I didn’t realize the whole suit was Adidas.”

“(I saw) the shoes in passing and said ‘Is this an ad or something?’ “Those shoes are amazing,” said another. “It makes more sense when you change the colors of the suit and the shoes stay the same,” commented another.

Jokes aside, at least recently Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 received a new patch correcting frequent bugs on PS5; Maybe it will take away the bad taste in the mouths of many.

And all of this is without taking into account the future implications of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Wolverine existing in the same universe.

What is your opinion that Adidas is selling Miles Morales’ most horrible suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the real world?