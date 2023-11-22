Now it is official, the British singer Adele has confirmed her union with the sports agent Rich Paul, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2021, and although she had already given signs that she was a married woman, the word had not come out of her mouth. affirmation of said event.

Last Monday the recording of the Alan Carr show took place, where Adele was a guest, a program that will be broadcast in later days, but in which, according to an eyewitness, The singer confirmed her status as Mrs. Rich Paul. “Tonight I was on Alan Carr’s show in Los Angeles and Adele was in the audience. Alan came in and asked the crowd if anyone had gotten married recently and Adele yelled ‘Yes, I did,'” the witness said.

During her residency in Las Vegas, the singer on several occasions gave hints that she had already said “I do” to the sports agent, For example, on one occasion a girl asked her to marry him and Adele responded: “You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love, and my husband is here tonight.”

Adele and her new husband. INSTAGRAM/@Adele

These are Adele’s second marriage, the first time was in 2017 with the British businessman Simon Konecki, with whom she had her son Angelo, who was born on October 19, 2012, they divorced in 2019. Rich Paul is a man born in the neighborhood, whose destiny changed the moment his father fell ill with cancer. and he had to change universities, he went from the University of Akron to Cleveland State. But he had to abandon his studies in 1999 when his mother died and then he had to focus on working.

He started selling retro sports jerseys out of his car, thanks to that he met Lakers star LeBron James in 2002. with whom he made a good friendship and included him in his closest circlethus he began working a year later with sports agent Leon Rose, one of the most important at that time.

Already with the experience that a decade of working alongside Rose gave him, Rich decided to start his own agency Klutch Sports Group, becoming one of the sports agents most powerful according to the 2022 Forbes list.

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions