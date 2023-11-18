Suara.com – PT JLM Auto Indonesia, which is now under the umbrella of Inchcape Indonesia and has the newest boutique at Plaza Indonesia, Jakarta, launched the Range Rover Velar. A luxury car in the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) category that is flexible for use in the city, or venturing out of town at the weekend.

Quoted from the official release of PT JLM Auto Indonesia as received Suara.comThe Range Rover Velar is equipped with Terrain Response technology, allowing the driver to operate this vehicle in various terrains, from rainforests, aka rainforests typical of tropical countries, to sandy beaches.

Meanwhile, for use in urban areas, the Range Rover Velar offers comfort when driving on congested and busy roads, accompanied by sophisticated features and a luxurious cabin. In line with exclusive tastes and large carrying capacity.

Range Rover Velar with luxury interior (PT JLM Auto Indonesia)

“For us, a trip is an unforgettable experience and adventure. This is what we offer through the Range Rover Velar, we present more than just a vehicle. “That is the definition of a modern luxury lifestyle,” said Gerry Kertowidjojo, CEO of PT JLM Auto Indonesia.

“Range Rover Velar is a vehicle that is suitable for use by premium segment urban clients who have various needs, appreciate quality, comfort, luxury feeling and off-road capability in one vehicle,” added Irvino Edwardly, Sales & Marketing Director of PT JLM Auto Indonesia .

“With the luxury it offers, the Range Rover Velar is a true representation of prestige and an exclusive modern lifestyle,” he said.

The first impression when entering the Range Rover Velar cabin is luxury in every detail of the carefully designed interior. Starting from comfortable seats covered in high-quality leather, to a premium audio system and advanced technology that makes users feel at home in the Range Rover Velar cabin.

Range Rover Boutique Plaza Indonesia (PT JLM Auto Indonesia)

The latest infotainment system is available which can be connected to a smartphone and displays information clearly on a large touch screen.

Then in the performance sector, the sophisticated engine and smooth automatic transmission are able to invite the driver to feel comfortable while driving. Moreover, the engine is lighter in weight, fuel efficient and more powerful than its predecessor. The key is to leverage cutting-edge innovations to improve performance, fuel economy and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Meanwhile, the Range Rover Velar’s aluminum body architecture is designed for safety, strength and efficiency, successfully reducing weight without sacrificing safety levels.

Range Rover Velar specifications

Models: Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE and Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SPower: 250 hpEngine capacity: 2,000 ccBody material: aluminum