Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine found that Lactobacillus, a bacteria found in yogurt, as well as fermented foods, can help the body manage stress and may help prevent depression and anxiety.

While the results don’t necessarily show that eating yogurt can help people manage anxiety or overcome depression once and for all, they do suggest that the bacteria found in this breakfast staple could be used as a mental health management tool in the future.

Our bodies are inhabited by thousands of microorganisms, collectively referred to as microbes, which are essential to our health.

The research team said that an imbalance in the population of microorganisms, whether due to disease, malnutrition, or other reasons, contributes to many diseases and even helps in the spread of cancer.

Researcher Alban Gaultier and his team sought to separate Lactobacillus from other microorganisms in the intestines to determine its role, as previous research indicates that bacteria can reduce depression rates in laboratory mice.

“We knew from our previous research that these bacteria were useful in improving mood disorders and were lost after psychological stress, but the reasons behind this remained unclear, primarily due to the technical challenges associated with studying the microbiome,” Gaultier said.

The team used a group of bacteria, known as the Altered Schaedler Flora, which includes two strains of Lactobacillus and six other bacterial strains.

By conducting behavioral tests and exposing the mice to a range of stressors, such as wet bedding or a slanted cage, they found that the mice that did not have the bacteria showed more signs of anxiety and depression.

Dr. Gaultier explained: “Our discovery sheds light on how lactobacilli found in the gut influence mood disorders. By regulating the immune system, our research could pave the way towards discovering much-needed treatments for anxiety and depression.”