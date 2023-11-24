In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

For Xbox fans who are always looking for more space for their games, having an external hard drive is almost a necessity. And what better opportunity than this Black Friday to get one, especially when the Official Seagate hard drive for Xbox, with 4 TB capacityis available at an unbeatable price of 101 euros for Black Friday.

Let’s dive into the features of this device and why it is the perfect choice to expand your game library.

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox de 4 TB por 101 euros

Play without limits

Imagine never having to worry about storage space again, no matter how many games you have. With 4TB capacityyou can store thousands of titles from all generations of Xbox, from classics to the latest releases, without compromising performance.

Additionally, this hard drive has been designed in partnership with Xbox, which means it is optimized to work perfectly with your console. Whether you’re playing from the internal SSD or external hard drive, you won’t experience issues with graphics, latency, load times, or frame rates.

Design and functionality at your fingertips

This hard drive exhibits a bold and refined design, perfectly aligned with the aesthetics of the Xbox. Its sophisticated appearance complements your console, while the integrated LED bar gives it a distinctive touch, illuminating your game center with the characteristic Xbox green.

And if you’re worried about installation, forget it. The Seagate Game Drive for Xbox is a real device plug-and-play. Connected through a bus USB 3.2 Gen 1, you can start playing in less than two minutes after plugging it in. His portable and lightweight design It also means you can take all your games with you, ideal for those gaming sessions at a friend’s house.

Beyond storage

The Seagate Game Drive for Xbox goes beyond just being an extra space for your games. With the quick resume function, you can switch between multiple titles in seconds, whether from the internal SSD or external hard drive. This feature is perfect for those times when you want to quickly jump from one game to another.

Plus, with exclusive compatibility with arquitectura Xbox Velocity, this hard drive gives you faster loading times and a more immersive gaming experience. And for added peace of mind, it comes with a 3 year limited warrantyensuring reliable long-term support.

With its sleek design, ease of use, and Xbox-optimized performance, this hard drive is an essential purchase for any serious Xbox gamer. And with the Black Friday offer at only 101 euros, it is an opportunity that you cannot miss. Get ready to take your game library to a new level!

