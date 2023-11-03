Through his Instagram profile, Daniele Adani spoke about the criticism of Milan and, above all, that of Stefano Pioli

Through his Instagram profile, Daniele Adani spoke about the criticisms of the Milan and, above all, to those for Stefano Pegs. The former footballer once again comes to the defense of the Rossoneri coach, defining him as a sacrificial victim and labeling the criticisms as absolutely wrong. Here are the words of Adani.

"Continuing what I was saying about Pioli, I pass by my house, in front of a bar and there is a Neapolitan speaking to a Milan fan. He says to him 'how do you see Milan?', and he replies 'but I don't know, Let's see in January if we strengthen ourselves'. The Neapolitan immediately 'but also this Pioli, in Naples, from 0-2 to 2-2, what did he do? The change of the f**k'. All like this, a Neapolitan to a AC Milan fan who criticizes the AC Milan coach. Sacrificial victim, everything is wrong!".