Suara.com – The Coldplay concert became a reunion event for a number of people, including a group of nieces and nephews of Sheila On 7 personnel. One of them, Fattah Syach, son of actor Attar Syach and also nephew of the wife of Sheila On 7 Ambassador, Adelia Lontoh.

Fattah Syach arrived at the concert location at around 14.00 WIB. He came to his friends, including Adam’s niece Sheila On 7, who was accompanied directly by the bassist.

“I came with my cousin. We bought it when we left (ticketing), it was busy, in the end it could be even busier,” said Fattah Syach when met by media crew including journalists Suara.com at Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

The young actor admitted that he was very enthusiastic about watching Coldplay. Because from what he heard, Coldplay is one of the bands with the best stage acts.

“I’m really excited, because they say Coldplay has one of the best concerts, that’s why I’m really excited to see what it’s like tonight,” said Fattah Syach.

Meanwhile, Adam Sheila On 7 was seen mingling with his nephew’s gang. Adam was seen wearing a green shirt combined with jeans. However, Adam admitted that he would not watch Coldplay tonight.

“I’m not watching, I’ll just accompany my brother,” said Adam.

For information, Coldplay’s show tonight will start at 21.00 WIB right after Rahmania Astrini’s opening performance.

However, the entrance to the Coldplay concert area will be open starting at 17.00 WIB for ticket holders in the Ultimate Experience and My Universe categories. Meanwhile, the entrance gates for all ticket categories only opened 30 minutes later.