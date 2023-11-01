The streaming platform Netflix did not rise to the occasion according to one of the Bridgerton actresses.

The talented actress of the acclaimed series Bridgerton, Ruby Barker, has spoken openly about her experience on the successful production and has launched harsh criticism against Netflix and Shondaland for not providing support when she needed it most in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Barker shared his experience in an interview for the LOAF podcast, where he recalled the difficult times he faced while working on the series. “A week after filming the first season of Bridgerton wrapped, I went to the hospital due to psychotic breaks. This was kept secret because the series was about to premiere.” Barker began. Unfortunately, neither Netflix nor Shondaland contacted her or provided any support or aftercare during her struggle.

The sudden transition to fame proved to be a daunting challenge for the actress as her life changed drastically overnight.

Barker longed for guidance and support in understanding how to handle his newfound fame, given the immense success of the series. “I tried very hard to pretend that everything was fine, that I could work and that I didn’t have any problems.” However, he faced an internal battle, fighting silently as he felt invisible pressure on his career and his well-being.

Bridgerton de Netflix

Barker attributes his deterioration to his character’s loneliness in the Netflix series, an experience that began to negatively affect his mental health. During filming, she felt extremely affected, as her character was isolated and ostracized, facing difficult circumstances.

Ruby Barker played a prominent role in season 1 of the Netflix series, playing Marina, the cousin of the Featherington family. Her character struggles to hide a dark secret, a pregnancy from a previous relationship. In true Bridgerton style, the secret is discovered by Lady Whistledown, leading to the marginalization of Marina and her family by high society. The alienation of her character deeply affected Barker, who felt as alone as the character she played.

Ruby Barker’s case raises questions about the importance of mental health support in the entertainment industry and highlights the need to provide assistance to those facing mental challenges in the world of fame. So let’s hope Netflix takes note and it doesn’t happen again.

Source LOAF.