Nintendo confirmed last week that he is jumping on the live action bandwagon with none other than Zelda and, as expected, the internet has gone crazy with the news. And it is that the franchise It is undoubtedly one of the most popular and beloved within the company, so being able to enjoy it in this format will be a joy. Now the million dollar question is who will be in charge of giving life to the actors and of course the first bets have already been put on the table.

Nintendo and Sony behind live-action Zelda

The launch of Super Mario Bros.: the movie It has been without a doubt one of the best ideas that Nintendo has had in recent years: not only was it a success at the box office; It also gave a new boost to sales of everything related to the character after its premiere. Seen this way, therefore, it is not surprising that Nintendo wants to repeat its move with another of its biggest franchises and has announced a similar project, this time in real action, with Zelda.

For this film you will have the help of Sony, who will be in charge of part of the financing and distribution of the film. Produced by Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad, who has been involved in films such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there is currently no release date, although Nintendo has confirmed that they are already fully operational. involved in its preparation so who knows if we could be enjoying it in theaters to end of 2024.

The big question we all ask ourselves now has to do with the actors who will be part of the casting. Do you have someone in mind? These are currently the most commented proposals.

Possible actors for the Zelda movie

Since it has not yet been confirmed who will be in charge of giving life to the protagonists of the films, betting has already begun on the internet. We have already said that The Legend of Zelda franchise is very famous and loved, so the proposals are very varied (as many gamers as there are in the world, wow).

Even so, we could compile some faces that are sounding louder than others. They are the ones that follow.

Link

We know that he is even in the soup but one of the favorite faces to give him life would be Timothée Chalamet. He has also signed up for Tom Holland as a good candidate (and because of its relationship with other Sony films). In both cases we are faced with boyish-looking actors who could well fit to give life to the character.

A slightly less media-friendly face but that could still fit in? Tanner Buchananactor of the Cobra Kai series.

Zelda

There is more variety of faces here. Our Queen’s Gambit Anya Taylor Joyvery fashionable lately, could embody the famous princess, although there has also been a lot of talk about Hunter Schafer because of her physique – she is one of the leading actresses of Euphoria. In fact, she herself has stated that she would love to do it since she is a fan of the franchise and would be very excited about it.

Another interesting candidate is Freya Allanknown for giving life to Ciri in the series The Witcher on Netflix.

Ganon

The final boss could be played by Javier Bardem, another one that has been appearing in numerous films lately. Some say the role could be for Dwayne Johnson -although, honestly, we are less convinced.

As the main characters they are, they are the most talked about so far. Which ones would you propose?