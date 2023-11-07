This Monday, through the social network The Actors Guild of America (SAG-AFTRA, in English) announced that it still has not reached an agreement with the studios on “essential points” of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) proposal, which studios have described as the “latest, best and definitive.”

The counteroffer from the AMPTP, an organization that represents the main companies in the audiovisual sector in the United States, was delivered on Saturday to the SAG-AFTRA commissioners, who held a meeting on Sunday to evaluate the proposal and postponed their response until this Monday.

“This morning our negotiators have formally responded to the ‘last, best and final’ offer from the AMPTP (…) There are several essential points on which we still do not have an agreement, including artificial intelligence,” the SAG published this Monday -AFTRA on X (formerly Twitter).

In the brief statement, the institution assured that “all” members of your committee negotiation They were determined to get “the right deal” to be able to end the strike that has been active for 116 days, “in a responsible manner.”

The issue of AI to create digital doubles of performers has been one of the most talked about and conflictive topics throughout the strike that has kept Hollywood paralyzed for months.

According to some specialized media, in the last proposal the AMPTP addressed the issue of AI by offering an increase in salaries to professionals that allow them to be replicated virtually.

However, it did not commit to stopping training its AI systems. However, SAG-AFTRA has advocated for a regulated model with specific clauses that protect them from this type of practices.

Another issue that has kept the dispute tense is financial remuneration for the retransmission of content on platforms.

The AMPTP proposed a series of bonuses that could double their usual salary, depending on the success that their productions obtain on the different streaming services, while among SAG-AFTRA’s requests were a remuneration of 2% of the annual income of studios and platformsor a bonus for each new subscriber in streaming companies.

During the last two weeks, the studios have insisted on the need to close an agreement as soon as possible to maintain a schedule that allows the television season to be saved and advance the 2024 film schedule.

The first joint strike in six decades carried out by SAG-AFTRA and the writers guild of the United States (WGA), which reached an agreement with AMPTP at the end of September, It has meant losses of 6.5 billion dollars for the Californian economy and the dismissal of 45,000 workersaccording to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (U.S. Department of Labor).

