Although the agreement is pending ratification, the actors will be able to return to work immediately starting this Thursday.

The light at the end of the tunnel in Hollywood shines brighter than ever in recent months: the actors’ strike has been called off by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the industry’s wheels can turn again.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the union has responded positively to the latest offer made by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) and, as of this morning, Thursday, November 9, at 12:01 a.m., the strike has ended.

movies and series that have had production suspended for months can restart work immediately, although now it is time to make the necessary adjustments to the agendas of the actors who have been 118 days without progress in their projects.

Have passed 192 days since the first industry strike in 2023, the WGA screenwriters’ competition, had an impact on Hollywood. Today is the first day that the films and series that had everything ready can resume work relatively normally.

The agreement still needs to be ratified

The negotiating committee SAG-AFTRA The agreement has been voted unanimously, but the members still have to ratify it, as happened with the scriptwriters a few weeks ago.

The union describes the agreement as extraordinary, with improvements in streaming residuals, the largest pay improvements in four decades, protection from AI and better health and pension plans. SAG-AFTRA values ​​the agreement, valid for three years, at about one billion dollars.

Through a statement, the AMPTP has concluded the agreement which, obviously, they consider sufficient to overcome the ratification phase.

“Today’s tentative agreement represents a new paradigm. It gives SAG-AFTRA the largest contract gains in the union’s history, including the largest minimum wage increase in forty years; a new residual for streaming shows and broad consent and compensation protections in the use of artificial intelligence.

There are also considerable contract increases in items across the board. “The AMPTP is pleased to have reached a provisional agreement and looks forward to the industry getting back to work telling great stories.”

After almost 200 days in dry dock, the Hollywood film industry is awakening again. It remains to be seen if the agreement is ratified or if members send the negotiating committee back to the table. And, in any case, it remains to be seen how the studios are organized to balance the actors’ agendas after the mess.