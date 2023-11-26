Playing video games is a type of interactive entertainment unlike watching movies, series, television shows, streams or video signals in general. However, Activision wants this last type of content consumption to be a little more interactive with the help of video games.

We know this thanks to a new registration that the Microsoft company made before the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPOfor its acronym in English), in which it describes “systems and methods for dynamically modify video game content based on non-video game content that the user is currently experiencing“.

Activision wants to make watching streams more interactive

What does the last thing mean? Basically, Activision imagines a system or method that know what you’re seeing and analyze it so I can recommend games depending on the content you consume in streams or some type of video signal, something that, as the company indicates in the document, does not exist yet.

Just as a diagram shows, the system would access the program that the user sees. So the system I would analyze the program and from the information obtained I would recommend a game through another window. If the user gives a favorable response, the game would be generated.

Scheme of the system that Activision imagines (via WIPO)

According to the description, the system could have various applications, such as allow gameplay alteration of a game depending on the type of video content that the user consumes with the purpose of transforming the passive activity of watching stream content into a more interactive and to some extent personalized.

