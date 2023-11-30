The documentation of the trial between Epic Games against Google continues to provide valuable information about the movements of some of the main giants in the world of video games. Specifically, as reported by Verge, the latest internal documents reveal that Activision Blizzard had an ambitious project: create your own android app store.

Activision wanted to give a home to installments like ‘Diablo Immortal’, ‘Call of Duty Mobile’ and ‘Clash of Clans’. The first plan was to host their games in APK format from their own website, allow them to be downloaded and thus avoid Google commissions for in-game payments.

Despite its potential, It was planned as a small project inside the company. The documentation indicates that a staff of less than 70 people was planned for the entire store.

There was no intention to invest in marketing and its beginnings wanted to go hand in hand with a small testing phase for developers in the US. Little by little, the store would growadding support for push notifications, support for multiple accounts, and the ability to host major video game releases.

The agreement between Activision Blizzard and Google in January 2020 ended up stopping the construction of this castle in the air. Exhibits attached to the documentation provided at trial show that both companies closed a $360 million deal.

The official goal was to “capture a stronger economy for ABK (Activision-Blizzard-King) across mobile, YouTube, advertising, media spend and cloud.” According to Epic’s indictment, It was intended to be an agreement between both sides to avoid competition.

Armin Zerza, Blizzard’s CFO, testified at trial that the ideas of creating an app store were just “very early exploratory discussions.”

Imagen | Activision

