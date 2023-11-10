Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has to temporarily disable some maps due to “unfavorable spawns” – respawning in the middle of enemy terrain.

The premiere of multiplayer Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It’s been a bit bumpy, especially if you played on maps like Quarry, Rundown, Scrapyard, or Karachi, which had to be temporarily removed from the game due to “unfavorable respawns.”

What players found on these maps is that spawning occurred in the middle of enemy terrain in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III.

Via TrelloActivision announced that it was temporarily deactivating these maps due to a problem that caused these impossible spawns, which made players who suffered from it safe targets for rivals.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 had a “hellish” development

This morning we saw an article from Bloomberg in which it portrayed the development of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, which was developed in a “record” time of 18 months, half of the usual time (3 years), causing crunch.

“Some Sledgehammer staff had to work nights and weekends to finish the game,” the testimonials said.

Even before multiplayer began and the game officially went on sale, many players reviewed bombed the wrong game (Modern Warfare 3 from 2011) due to the low quality of the campaign mode, which came out a week earlier in early access.

In our analysis of the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, we told you what we thought “the weakest we have played in a long time“, which gives the sensation of being before a hidden DLC.

The multiplayer Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It’s been 24 hours and has already caused a lot of problems, while the user reviews of the new game on Metacritic have not yet arrived (they cannot be published until tomorrow night, a measure to avoid cases of user review bombing that is impossible to would have passed the game).