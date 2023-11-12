Although this is not a goodbye to the competitive Overwatch scene.

The Overwatch League was the main competitive event of this saga.

The launch of Overwatch was a revolution. It is clear that it was not especially pioneering, given that similar games already existed, but it was the game that ended up popularizing those recognized for hero-shooter, a genre that later received more exponents, such as Paladins or Valorant. This made this Blizzard saga one of the most important owned by this American companybut also set very high expectations for its future.

Despite having even winning the GOTY at The Game Awards 2016 gala, shortly after the bubble ended up deflating, causing its number of active users to plummet. Blizzard decided that it was best to launch a sequel in free-to-play formwhich we received during the year 2022, ending up being a disappointment for many users, due to the lack of transcendental news according to their criteria.

Even so, its competitive scene has always remained active, the one recognized as the Overwatch League, although if you enjoyed this today we do not have good news for you at all, and that is that this event is going to cease to exist.

Blizzard wants to look to the future

Don’t be scared. According to statements from Activision Blizzard, This does not mean that the competitive scene of this saga will completely disappear.but rather we are going to see another type of competition.

We’re abandoning the Overwatch League and evolving competitive Overwatch in a new direction. We are grateful to everyone who made the OWL possible and remain focused on building our vision of a revitalized esports program.

Of course, it’s clear that many people won’t be relieved simply because we’re going to continue to have this game competitive, and that’s because the Overwatch League itself was very iconicand many people quite enjoyed it when the time came.

For now we simply have to wait to see how Activision Blizzard plans to revitalize the competitiveness of this emblematic game that has given us so much joy. In case you are a lover of this type of games in similar games, The best thing you can do is watch videos of the Overwatch League from other years.

