Activision Blizzard has announced that the Overwatch League has come to an endhowever the company is already thinking about a new direction to take for the competitive team shooter sector.

“We are going beyond the Overwatch League to evolve competitive Overwatch in a new direction,” reads a note released via GGRecon. “We are grateful to everyone who made the OWL possible, but we remain focused on realizing our vision to revitalize the esports program. We look forward to communicating details in the future.”

The news of the cancellation of the Overwatch League comes after defections of several teams from the competition, the latest of which were the Toronto Defiant and the Chengdu Hunters. According to what is reported above GamesIndustry, Activision Blizzard is reportedly contracting with ESL FACEIT Group for the 2024 season of Overwatch. Recall that ESL FACEIT Group is a state-owned company owned by Saudi Arabia.

