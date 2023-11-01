You must keep in mind that nothing we activate is infallible and that we must always be careful when opening links, trust unreliable websites or give our personal data but it is advisable that you also use these functions that Google makes available to users to protect them.

Activate secure protection

We can use safe browsing in Chrome that allows us to choose between three types of protection: enhanced protection, standard protection or no protection. We access secure browsing from the three points in the upper right corner of the browser and tapping on “security and privacy” in the settings section on the left side of the screen. Once here, we open “Safe Browsing” among its security privacy settings.

We can select between three different options in Chrome settings. Enhanced Protection is the most comprehensive and promises “faster, more proactive protection against dangerous downloads, extensions, and websites.” It allows you to receive password security breach warnings, predicts dangerous events before they occur… But it needs to send browsing data to Google so you may not like to do it so as not to put your privacy at risk. In addition, there are other options: standard protection against downloads, extensions or websites… Or without protection, Google Chrome will not protect you from dangerous websites or downloads.

In addition, there are more advanced configuration options that we can activate:

Always use secure connections Use secure DNS Manage certificates Google Advanced Protection Program

Manage and configure all the options you want and need.

Other settings to protect you

Although it is an essential and useful option, it is not the only one. There are other settings to protect yourself in Google Chrome that you can use from the browser settings.

To access the Google Chrome settings section we simply have to go to the three points at the top right of the screen and here we open “settings”. Once inside, we go to the menu on the left and choose “security and privacy” and here we will see all kinds of tools and functions.

The first thing we will find on this screen is the security check option. You can tap “Check Now” to perform a scan. It will do different checks: if there are pending updates, if there are weak passwords registered, if safe browsing is activated, if the extensions are safe and there are no dangerous ones or if there is harmful software on your computer. After a few seconds the scan will be completed. We know if each section is correct because a blue check icon will appear on those that are correct and an information “i” icon will appear on those that have something to improve or change. In that case, we touch the arrow on the right side and we will change what is required.

Also from the configuration we can modify other aspects that we already know: we can delete all browsing data from the computer so that it is not recorded in the browser. We can choose to delete from always, last four weeks, last seven days, last 24 hours or from the last hour. We choose it from the drop-down menu at the top of the screen before marking what we want to delete from everything that the settings offer us: browsing history, download history, cookies and other sites, files and images stored in the cache, passwords and login data, form autofill data, site configuration, hosted application data.

Another section that the browser allows us to do is manage cookies. Cookies are data files created by a website that are stored on your computer to know your habits when you browse the Internet and we can manage them from Google Chrome. From the “Privacy and security” section we can go to “cookies and other site data” and here we can establish several different rules. The first thing we can do is choose whether we want to allow all cookies, block third-party cookies in incognito, or always block third-party cookies in addition to blocking all cookies.