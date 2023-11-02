South Korean actor, Park Seo Joon got a role in the film The Marvels. The plan will be broadcast on November 8. However, Park Seo Joon will not promote his Hollywood film debut in South Korea. This is because most of the actors in The Marvels are prohibited from carrying out promotional activities.

In addition, the ban was the result of a strike carried out by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

The Marvels is a sequel to Captain Marvel, played by Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), which will tell the story of her protecting the universe from the threat of the Kree. Park Seo Joon plays Prince Yan, the leader of the planet Aladna.

Not alone, Carol will work with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the daughter of her late friend Maria Rambeau, and the teenage hero Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) who idolizes Captain Marvel.

Also Read: Palestine Fundraising with UAS Will Be Held Soon, Note the Time and Place

Park Seo Joon is a prince with a wise character and is trusted to lead Planet Aladna, where the people use rhymes and songs to communicate.

Based on the comics, Prince Yan had a romance with Carol Danvers until they finally got married.

The film is planned to be broadcast on November 10, 2023.