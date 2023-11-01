Profumo (Acri): “Extend the duration of the mandate in Cdp”

Francesco Profumo, the president of the Association of Foundations and Savings Banks (Acri), addressed a series of far-reaching issues. He initially praised the decision of Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit not to join the tax on extra profits, instead of strengthening the capital of their respective banks, calling it a sensible choice. Profumo, who is also one of the main shareholders of Intesa Sanpaolo through Compagnia di San Paolo, suggested that this move could transform banks into quasi-philanthropic entities, able to support social initiatives, which he considered positive. La Stampa reports it.

Subsequently, he raised criticism regarding the current statute of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp), in which banking foundations have a stake minorityhoping for a governance that allows longer mandates for the leaders, currently set at 3 years. Profumo highlighted that in other countries, similar institutions have longer mandates, which allows for a long-term vision.

With regard to Telecom Italia (TIM), of which CDP holds 10% of the shares, Profumo underlined the importance of the issue concerning the network infrastructure for the country, indicating the need for action that goes beyond what has been done so far. The president of Acri also praised the two-term limit for the heads of foundations and announced that he will leave the leadership of the association and the Compagnia di San Paolo next spring. He also mentioned that he has already begun the process of selecting his successor. Fabrizio Palenzona seems to be in pole positionthe current president of Crt.

All this was discussed during the presentation of a survey conducted by Ipsos on the savings situation of Italians in view of today’s Savings Day. The study found “cautious optimism” among Italian families, highlighting their resilience and adaptability to rising costs, as well as greater satisfaction with their economic situation. The research highlighted a modest improvement in the living standards of familiesand, returning to pre-pandemic levels, with a decrease in families in economic difficulty compared to 2022. Furthermore, it found that more and more families are learning to save, with an increase in investments compared all’anno precedente.

However, families appear to be oriented towards safe financial products, such as government bonds, seen as investments with good returns and easy to manage in a context of high inflation and rising rates. Also participating in today’s Savings Day will be the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, the President of the ABI Antonio Patuelli and the Governor Ignazio Viscoin his last appointment at the end of his mandate.

