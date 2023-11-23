While one of the most important chapters in the race for the MotoGP title was probably taking place in Qatar, in Italy the attention was characterized above all by the ATP Finals in Turin, which had a great protagonist in Yannick Sinner. The Italian tennis player, in fact, reached the final, bowing only in the final act to a living legend like Novak Djokovic.

His ride literally brought Italy to a halt, also favored by free-to-air live broadcasts on RAI, bringing spectators who normally have little or nothing to do with tennis to the television screens. Something very similar to what MotoGP experienced in the Valentino Rossi era, in which even the infamous “housewife of Voghera” was glued to the television at 2pm on Sunday to follow the exploits of the “Doctor”.

It is undeniable that today, at least in Italy, MotoGP no longer has this type of appeal, despite the fact that the reigning champion and current leader Pecco Bagnaia is a rider from our homeland and despite a Ducati which this season has already been able to bring home 16 successes. Upon his arrival in Valencia, Franco Morbidelli was teased on the subject and the Yamaha rider gave a couple of at least interesting insights.

“The MotoGP is not valued enough. We have a large pool of payperviewers, then there are the nostalgic people who no longer watch it, perhaps because Valentino has stopped or for other reasons. It is certainly a shame, because it is a MotoGP of a stellar level, in which the riders are giving more than their best. Where an eight-time world champion rider sometimes finishes 15th and not just because he doesn’t ride a Ducati. In which in every weekend there are many facets and things to tell. But they are not valorised in the best possible way in terms of image and communication”, said Morbidelli.

However, it was when he continued his speech that he surprised the Roman transplanted to Tavullia, because he indicated in Pedro Acosta the character who could allow MotoGP to make a leap in quality again in terms of popularity, because he sees something in the Spaniard that transcends motorcycling, just as it had been for his mentor Valentino Rossi.

“Surely an improvement in this aspect can help, but I have to be honest, even a raw star like Pedro Acosta can help. He is a rider who has won from the minute he arrived in this championship, impressing and surprising. This type of athlete is something that transcends motorcycling, as Valentino managed to do in the past. This is something that could bring MotoGP back to having a much broader interest than it has, clearly if he continues to achieve these types of results It could lighten all the communication work involved.”

When asked if he therefore believes that there is a need for a “serial winner”, he concluded: “Many winners do not transcend, but it is too easy to have Muhammad Ali or to have Valentino Rossi or Tiger Woods. We must be able to do as ‘NBA, which manages to create an idol for each team, enhancing each athlete of each team. Or yes, the alternative is the serial winner.”

