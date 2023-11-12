Pedro Acosta is a two-time motorcycling world champion. This Sunday, the rider from Murcia had his second match point to win the 2023 Moto2 title: finishing fourth was enough for him not to prolong the battle until Qatar and to definitively beat Tony Arbolino.

The Spaniard achieved his goal and was second in a race absolutely dominated by Fermin Aldeguer, while the driver from Garbagnate found himself in chaos in the early stages of the race and a contact with Ai Ogura in an overtaking attempt caused him to left far from #37 and definitively out of the fight for the intermediate class crown.

Thus, after winning his second title after the Moto3 title in 2021, Acosta gave free vent to his feelings and celebrated the victory in style. Afterwards, he expressed his first feelings as a two-time champion to DAZN, celebrating his fantastic achievement.

“Being Moto2 world champion sounds really good. I can’t remember last year anymore, when I crashed a lot and didn’t finish the races. I want to thank the team, these two seasons have been really difficult. They worked hard, last year we suffered a lot. It’s my third season with Ajo Motorsport, I don’t want to cry because it’s my last time with them,” said Acosta, who will say goodbye to the Aki Ajo team and move to MotoGP with GasGas in 2024.

“Pedro Acosta, world champion, seems like a great thing to me. The other day I remembered the Moto3 title. Last year it went badly for me, today in the celebrations there was a photo of me falling, and I remembered all the times I crashed in 2022, and the things that didn’t go well for me. This is the ‘negative’ aspect of winning a world championship. When you arrive you say ‘now it’s good’, but then you remember just some bad things. This year has helped me a lot.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

“We have gained a lot of consistency, which is what made us lose the world championship last year. Or not have done better. It was an incredible three years with Ajo, with the second title. I wasn’t happy to leave, they raised me. I think the whole world championship was won by them. The Moto3 year everything was much easier, and you don’t assimilate it in the same way. Last year we suffered a lot, I couldn’t go fast, we didn’t know why It wasn’t the bike, I couldn’t go fast. I was frustrated,” he continued.

“I have so much respect for the team that they have never seen me cry in the garage. Maybe I will the day I leave, but they won this title. Last year things didn’t go the way I wanted, I had some problems off the track that perhaps made me think a lot, I changed trainer… We had the winter and this summer, we trained every day. It was a World Championship in which we worked hard, honestly the greatest Thanks to 2022 we have learned what it means to fight for a world championship.”

“I haven’t learned to forgive myself, maybe not. I think that if Pedro Acosta is at 100% he can win all 22 races on the calendar. It’s not possible, but that’s the goal. This year we made little mistakes, but the accident in Le Mans hurt me a lot, as did Australia. I locked myself in my room. I even felt ashamed, I thought ‘how good are they and how bad am I’. In 2022 I realized that I didn’t need to win everything , even Augusto didn’t win everything and was champion”, he concluded.