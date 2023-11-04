The Inter defender will turn 36 on February 10th but continues to dominate for the Nerazzurri: after canceling out Haaland in Istanbul, this year he played like a giant against Giroud and Lukaku. He is one of three defenders in the league who has yet to be outplayed one-on-one

The fans asked him to take Lukaku out of his pocket. “You got all the boos, Francesco”. He gives you an idea: when, in Inter-Roma, the ball arrived in the Romelu area and the San Siro decibels rose, Acerbi was often there. The former Lazio player won many aerial tackles against the Belgian, especially in the first half, and on social media he unleashed the Nerazzurri fans by posting a header with Big Rom in the background. Inevitable comments from the Inter fans. After Haaland, canceled out in the Champions League final, Acerbi loomed large against another world-class striker, yet another demonstration of how central Inzaghi’s man is to this Inter team. And no one dribbles it.