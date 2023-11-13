Serie A supports the Umberto Veronesi Foundation for cancer research: exceptional testimonial, the Inter defender

Serie A takes the field alongside AIRC, Umberto Veronesi’s Foundation for cancer research. An exceptional testimonial is Francesco Acerbi, who in 2013 found himself dealing with a serious illness. The Inter defender posted a video on Instagram to tell his experience: “In 2013 I was diagnosed with cancer. Through tests they found a tumor. I felt a little agitated, I didn’t know what I was up against. Donate it’s something important because maybe you can make a change in research, you can participate in saving lives. This is why I am alongside AIRC, and I ask you to do the same. Donate.”

“I still remember Antonio Conte’s words after being called up to the national team: «I must congratulate you for the courage you had in facing the disease. However, I want to tell you that your call up came because you deserved it on the pitch, and not as a reward for having had the strength to overcome your illness. Remember that I don’t look anyone in the face.”