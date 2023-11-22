In the first 9 months of this year, almost 900,000 motorcycles were registered in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom

November 22, 2023

During 2023 we have received positive signals from the market. In Italy, in October, registrations of motorbikes and scooters they flew at +15% surpassing, since the beginning of the year, the 300,000 units.

A phenomenon which, according to ACEM analysis, continues to confirm itself in the European market even after the first half of the year. In the first six months of the year ACEM had highlighted growth of 11.3% compared to 2022, growth reaching the percentage of 11.8% considering the first nine months of 2023.

The five largest European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) they reached 873,985 units registered from January to September 2023. Which translates into an increase of approximately 11.8% – as specified above – compared to the same period in 2022 (781,839 units). A difference of 92,146 units, which is a symptom of a market that, despite everything, wants to grow with a hard core of enthusiasts and “new generation” that supports it.

During the first 9 months of the year Registrations have increased considerably in Europestarting from Italy with 271,552 units, +19.4% compared to the previous year, Spain (with 154,019 units, +13.4%), Germany (190,490 units, +9.6%) and France (168,118 units, +8.7%) the trend is absolutely positive. Volumes remained stable in the United Kingdom (89,806 units, -0.4%).

A completely different situation however for mopeds, which reached a total volume of 155,098 units in the six European markets monitored by ACEM (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain). In these countries we find a reduction of 25% compared to last year (206,927 units). The decline is widespread in all countries monitored, although with lower figures in Belgium (-2.7%) and Spain (-2.8%).

Antonio PerlotSecretary General of ACEM, comments on the ACEM data: “The strong growth of the European market in the first nine months highlights consumers’ long-term interest in motorized two-wheelers, both for daily travel and for leisure. The first data from October confirm the positive trend for motorbikes, with a partial recovery in moped volumes.”