Suara.com – Spokesperson for the Ganjar-Mahfud National Winning Team (TPN), Aiman ​​Witjaksono, spoke about the importance of democracy continuing to grow. According to him, this cannot be eroded.

Aiman ​​conveyed this while he was being policed ​​in connection with a case of spreading fake news or hoaxes and hate speech related to accusations that the National Police institution was not neutral in the 2024 elections.

“What is clear is that democracy must continue to grow in our country, democracy must not be eroded, let alone collapse,” said Aiman ​​at the Ganjar-Mahfud Media Center, Central Jakarta, Friday (17/11/2023).

Aiman ​​admitted that he was ready to cooperate in dealing with police reports regarding cases of alleged spread of fake news or hoaxes and hate speech addressed to him.

“As a citizen, we are obliged to obey the constitution,” said Aiman ​​when contacted, Thursday (16/11/2023).

He admitted that he was ready to follow all legal processes carried out by Polda Metro Jaya regarding the report.

Aiman ​​actually questioned why he could be reported for his statement which was considered a hoax. He said that many parties also expressed similar things but it was not policed.

“I only mentioned that there were allegations of individuals, how many out there are also saying the same thing, why is Aiman ​​being reported, what is behind all this?” he said.

Furthermore, Aiman ​​said that what he said should have been a reminder, not a police report.

“This should be used as a momentum to remind people, not result in a report,” he concluded.

Aiman ​​Policed

Previously, a group of people on behalf of the Election Guard Youth Front and the Alliance of Civil Society Elements for Democracy reported Aiman ​​to Polda Metro Jaya. Aiman ​​was reported on suspicion of spreading fake news or hoaxes and hate speech.

Spokesperson for the Alliance of Civil Society Elements for Democracy, Fikri, said that his report had been received and registered with Number: LP/B/6813/XI/2023/SPKT/POLDA METRO JAYA dated 13 November 2023. In Aiman’s report he was charged under Article 28 Paragraph 2 Juncto Article 45 A Paragraph 2 of Law Number 19 of 2016 concerning Information and Electronic Transactions or ITE and/or Article 14 and/or Article 15 of Law Number 1 of 1946 concerning Criminal Law Regulations.

Fikri then explained that the material spreading hoaxes and hate speech that was reported was related to Aiman’s statement accusing members of the National Police who were ordered by their superiors to help win the presidential candidate (capres) and vice presidential candidate (cawapres) Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“We then considered that Aiman ​​Witjaksono’s statement was not based on concrete and valid data. So we reported Aiman’s brother to the Regional Police because we thought that Aiman’s brother was spreading hatred and suspected hoaxes,” said Fikri at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, Monday (13/11/ 2023).

According to Fikri, Aiman’s statement has harmed the police and the community. Apart from being considered, it can also cause commotion.

“So, in the future, our democracy will be flawed, and it will also be crippled when its travel events are always rumored to be filled with hoaxes and the spread of hatred,” he said.

To strengthen his report, Fikri claims to have included several pieces of evidence. One of them is a video containing Aiman’s statement regarding the material in question.