The fuel offered by Israeli forces was not enough to run generators for 30 minutes at the hospital, according to Hamas. Photo/x/idf

GAZA – Hamas denies blocking medics from receiving fuel from Israeli troops. Hamas claims it is not connected to Al-Shifa Hospital and that the largest medical complex in Gaza is under the authority of the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

“The (fuel) offer trivializes the pain and suffering of patients trapped inside without water, food or electricity. “This amount is not enough to operate the hospital generator for more than 30 minutes,” Hamas stressed in a statement quoted by Al Jazeera.

Previously, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed, “Israeli soldiers risked their lives to deliver 300 liters of fuel to Shifa Hospital for urgent medical purposes for emergency generators that power incubators for premature babies, but Hamas allegedly prohibited the hospital from taking it. ”

Our troops risked their lives to hand-deliver 300 liters of fuel to the Shifa hospital for urgent medical purposes. Hamas forbade the hospital from taking it. Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry has been warning for weeks that its hospitals are running out of fuel. If so, why… pic.twitter.com/u6XaLvdr8x — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2023

What needs to be known is that Al-Shifa Hospital and others in northern Gaza do not receive fuel and medical supplies due to the Israeli blockade.

Israeli troops also surrounded a number of hospitals and reportedly killed anyone who dared to leave the hospital.

Israel has completely blockaded the Gaza Strip, making it increasingly difficult to obtain aid supplies from the outside world. The Rafah border continues to be tightened, making it difficult to deliver essential aid and supplies to millions of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel accused the hospitals of being used as hiding places for Hamas. This accusation was also repeatedly denied by the Palestinian fighter group.