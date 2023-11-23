The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo (of the Socialist Party), said that there is not enough time to adapt the city’s public transport system to the amount of visitors who will arrive to attend the Olympics, which will be held between July and August 2024 Speaking on a talk show on a French TV channel, the mayor said that “transport in some places will not be ready and there will not be enough trains.” Lei Hidalgo added that she hoped to be able to find a long-term solution to reduce the number of homeless people in the city, but that even then the expected goals will not be achieved.

The statements sparked protests among other parties. Transport Minister Clément Beaune (of Renaissance, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party) complained about Hidalgo’s frequent absences at meetings of the coordination committee for infrastructure and transport. Valerie Pecresse, the president of Île-de-France, the region where Paris is located, said preparations for the Olympics are “an immense collective effort that should not be diminished by an absent mayor.” In recent weeks, Hidalgo had been criticized for adding a personal vacation period to an institutional visit to Tahiti, a French territory in the Pacific Ocean.